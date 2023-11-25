Air defense shot down 71 out of 75 drones: the air force revealed how the enemy attacked today

Evgenia Sokolenko10:18, 25.11.23

Air defense operated in at least six regions of Ukraine.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that this night the Russian occupiers launched a record number of Shahed attack UAVs across Ukraine.

“In total, about 75 suicide bombers were launched from two directions – Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Kursk region – Russian Federation. The main direction of attack was the city of Kiev,” writes the department’s press service .

As noted, air defense operated in at least six regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Sumy, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Nikolaev and Kirovograd. Anti-aircraft missile forces, tactical aviation, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the drone attack.

“As a result of the anti-aircraft battle this night by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, 71 attack UAVs “Shahed-131/136” were destroyed. The vast majority were in the Kiev region. Also in the Dnepropetrovsk region, an X-59 guided aircraft missile was destroyed.” , – summed up the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Night drone attack

Tonight, November 25, the occupiers staged another drone attack on Kiev. In the capital, the alarm lasted more than 6 hours. Minor damage was recorded in the Dnieper, Goloseevsky and Pechersky districts of Kyiv.

“More than 70 “martyrs” on the night of the day of remembrance of the victims of the Holodomor-genocide. Conscious terror. It was at this time. The Russian leadership is proud that it can kill. Our soldiers shot down most of the drones. Unfortunately, not all. But we continue to work to strengthen our air defense,” President Vladimir Zelensky said regarding the actions of the Russians.

As a result of the attack, about 200 residential buildings were left without electricity .

(C)UNIAN 2023

