Air defence-producing plant in Russia attacked by UAVs – video

21 JANUARY 2024

The Shcheglovsky Val defence industry company in Russian Tula was damaged as a result of a drone strike.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Astra; Suspilne

Details: Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that it shot down drones over Tula.

However, the media and local residents report a powerful explosion and fire in the city’s Proletarsky district, which also includes the Shcheglovsky Val plant. The plant manufactures, in particular, the Pantsir-S air defence system.

Suspilne sources in Ukraine’s special services confirmed the UAV attack on the Shcheglovsky Val military plant in Tula.





Earlier: On the night of 20-21 January, a fire broke out in one of the Commercial Sea Port terminals in Leningrad Oblast, Russia.

