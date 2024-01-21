Air defence-producing plant in Russia attacked by UAVs – video

21 JANUARY 2024
The Shcheglovsky Val defence industry company in Russian Tula was damaged as a result of a drone strike.
Source: Russian Telegram channel Astra; Suspilne
Details: Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that it shot down drones over Tula.
However, the media and local residents report a powerful explosion and fire in the city’s Proletarsky district, which also includes the Shcheglovsky Val plant. The plant manufactures, in particular, the Pantsir-S air defence system.
Suspilne sources in Ukraine’s special services confirmed the UAV attack on the Shcheglovsky Val military plant in Tula.
Earlier: On the night of 20-21 January, a fire broke out in one of the Commercial Sea Port terminals in Leningrad Oblast, Russia.
Support UP or become our patron!
To donate for drones ($ or Euros)
Euro-card SEPA
Account number (IBAN): GB66CLJU00997187595264
BIC: CLJUGB21
Account Holder Name: HONCHAROV DMYTRO
TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number): 3188321450
Bank: Clear Junction Limited
Bank address: 15 Kingsway, London WC2B 6UN
PayPal: dmytgonc@gmail.com (leave the comment: “for fpv-drones”)