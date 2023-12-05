05.12.2023
The United States assesses the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine as difficult, as Russian troops are firmly entrenched in their positions; however, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to make progress.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a press briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“With respect to the battlefield, it’s a tough situation. The Ukrainian forces are fighting against the very entrenched Russian military. We’ve seen them (the AFU – ed.) make progress,” he said.
Miller stressed that “the progress has been difficult”.
“But we have seen them continue to make progress. And when we were in Brussels last week, we spoke directly with the foreign minister of Ukraine about this matter,” the U.S. State Department spokesperson said.
As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. administration on Monday called on Congress to approve a new defense aid package for Ukraine as soon as possible.
https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3795838-afu-making-progress-despite-tough-situation-on-battlefield-state-department.html
One comment
“the progress has been difficult”.
Most people in Washington know very well that we made grave mistakes in the way we handed over military aid to Ukraine. The big question is, will their methodology change? A lot depends on one very old, very weak, and very afraid Joe Biden … unfortunately.