AFU ‘Blind’ Entire Russian Military Grouping In Crimea

The consequences of the strike on the Centre of space communications of the occupants became known.

22.12.2023

All attacks of the occupants by missiles and aviation from the area of Crimea cannot do without the support of space forces regarding intelligence, coordination and encrypted communication, so the damage to the Space Communications Centre in occupied Crimea is extremely important for the AFU.

This was stated by veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, reserve major, military analyst Oleksiy Getman in an interview with Focus.

And although, according to the expert, it cannot be said that by such a blow the AFU completely “blinded” the enemy, but it dealt him a very sensitive blow. In fact, a lot of units are now left without intelligence and reliable communication, which works in any weather. In addition, the transmission of essential military information, which is critical in times of war, has become much more difficult.

“Most likely this is a successful work of our SSU and the Main Intelligence Directorate,” says the veteran, “They could have chosen something simpler as a target, but they hit a really important object and now the occupants will have to transmit secret and operational information by methods of the last century – by wire communication”.

According to Oleksiy Getman, Ukraine managed to drive away the occupiers’ missile carriers from Crimea to Novorossiysk, and although one ship with a carrier of Kalibr missiles appeared in the water area yesterday, the aggressor is experiencing difficulties precisely with loading missiles in other ports where they had to flee.

“The Russians are trying to build in the port of Novorossiysk the same line for loading missiles that was in the Crimea, but it is a complicated process,” notes the reserve major, “Perhaps these works are progressing, since the first boat came out, but it is not enough to attack only one ship”.

It is impossible to predict when the occupants will strike with Kalibrs again, because according to the expert, they themselves do not know when they will receive such an order. Everything depends on the readiness of the missiles, their carriers and the plans of the Russian General Staff for specific targets, says Oleksiy Getman.

