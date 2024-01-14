A tool in the hands of Beijing: Taiwan responded harshly to the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Yuri Kobzar20:39, 01/14/24

In Taiwan, the alliance between Moscow and Beijing is considered dangerous for the world.

Russia has become a tool in the hands of communist China, and such cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is harmful to international peace and security. This was stated in an official statement by the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry in response to a comment by the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the presidential elections in the island state.

Thus, in Taiwan they criticized Moscow’s assertion that the only legitimate government of China is the government in Beijing, and that an independent Taiwan does not exist.

“The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign and independent state and is not affiliated with the People’s Republic of China. The People’s Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan for a day. This is an objective fact and the status quo,” Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said.

It is noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry incorrectly reflects the truth and violates the will of the Taiwanese people.

“Russia has chosen to be a tool in the hands of the Chinese communist regime. The deliberate repetition of the “one China principle” after the elections in our country not only does not contribute to stability in the Taiwan Strait, but again confirms the harmful consequences of the unification of the authoritarian regimes of China and Russia for international peace and stability, and also for a rules-based international legal order,” Taiwan said in a statement.

The one China principle and the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry

There are two independent states in the world that consider themselves China – the Republic of China (Taiwan Island) and the People’s Republic of China (Mainland China). They both see themselves as the only legitimate government of China and the other as an illegitimate self-proclaimed pseudo-government.

Most countries in the world have relations with both countries in one way or another, but adhere to the “one China principle.” It consists in recognizing either the PRC or Taiwan as “real China” and having official diplomatic relations with only one, considering the “second China” an integral part of the first.

The day before, Russian Foreign Ministry Speaker Maria Zakharova, commenting on the presidential elections in Taiwan, said the following :

“The Russian side recognizes that there is only one China in the world, the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an integral part of China. The Russian side opposes Taiwanese independence in any form.”

