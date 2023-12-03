A specialized car plant is on fire in Moscow: explosions are heard (video)

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya23:34, 03.12.23

The fire is reported to be spreading quickly.

In the evening, a large-scale fire broke out at a specialized automobile plant in Moscow . The corresponding videos were published online.

Russian propaganda media write that rescuers have assigned the fire an increased complexity number, its area is 1000 square meters. The fire is actively spreading, about 35 fire crews are going to extinguish it

It is noted that the total area of ​​the building is 10 thousand square meters. Pallets, tires and cardboard are stored in this room. Eyewitnesses heard explosions inside the plant, and part of the building’s roof collapsed.

Fire in Moscow

