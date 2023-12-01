A Russian soldier filmed his forward positions littered with dozens of Russian corpses. VIDEO 18+

01.12.23

A video was published online in which the occupier captured his forward positions near Avdiivka.

As Censor.NET reports , the position, located in the remnants of the forest belt, is literally littered with the bodies of the liquidated invaders.

The occupier wanders among dozens of bodies of his dead soldiers, looking for the corpse of a colleague named Alik, hoping to return him to his family for farewell and funeral. His unit has been in a position near Avdiivka for the eighth day without proper supplies and water… According to the Institute for the Study of War ( ISW) in November 2023, the losses of Russian troops average 931 people per day. This is the “most fruitful” month for the invaders since the beginning of a full-scale invasion. But in Russia itself, no one pays attention to the losses – after all, this is what the Russian under-Führer ordered,” notes in the comments the author of the publication.

Attention! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!

