The Liberian-flagged tanker A venca delivered 50 thousand tons of petroleum products from the Russian port of Novorossiysk to the American naval base in Norfolk.

According to the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies, the tanker belongs to the German company CHEMIKALIEN SEETRANSPORT GMBH. It is interesting that both the USA and Germany initiated the introduction of an embargo against the Russian Federation on the supply of petroleum products. Or do our partners want to say that this is Kazakh oil?

AFB Norfolk is the largest naval base in the world, home to four American carrier strike groups and the nation’s main military port on the Atlantic coast.

The tanker is currently being unloaded at the IMTT oil terminal.

