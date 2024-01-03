Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk20:38, 01/03/24

A senior Russian official called French citizens “scum” and “monsters.”

Deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev Dmitry Medvedev “mixed with mud” the French because of the reaction to the attack on the city of Belgorod.

An official from the Russian Federation used a bunch of swear words towards French citizens in his Telegram channel. In addition, he wrote that Russians “never liked the French.” “Like paddling pools, they fought with us. And in general, these … p-rs (not pioneers like),” Medvedev’s message says.

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council claims that the Russians are “now convinced” of this. “Wrote by the French Foreign Ministry. An attack on Belgorod using “cluster munitions” is the “right to self-defense”. Scum. Whores. Freaks,” he asserted.

