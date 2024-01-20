8 “Calibers” at the ready: Defense forces are concerned about the rotation of the Russian Federation

Larisa Kozovaya, Veronica Prokhorenko18:57, 01/20/24

The frigate “Admiral Essen” entered the Black Sea.

In Ukraine, the missile danger level turned red – the Defense Forces saw a dangerous Russian frigate with Caliber in the Black Sea.

We are talking about the ship “Admiral Essen”, which keeps the eight mentioned missiles at the ready, the department emphasizes .

They stated that Russia had carried out an alarming rotation: instead of a small missile boat, the Kalibr carrier was put on combat duty. Video

“The level of missile threat is high!” note the Defense Forces.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...