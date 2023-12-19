500 thousand people for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a reserve major explained why the army needs so many people

Anastasia Gorbacheva22:37, 12/19/23

Alexey Getman noted that people cannot fight constantly.

The figure of 500 thousand people announced at a press conference by President Vladimir Zelensky is not additional people they want to mobilize. So many Ukrainians are needed to replace those who have been at war for two years.

“Many of our people have been fighting for several years, they need to be given rest. There must be people who will replace them. Perhaps these people, who fought for a year or two, will need to be sent home, because a person cannot fight for so long (UNIAN). People gave everything they had – health, strength,” said military expert and reserve major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexei Getman in a commentary to RBC-Ukraine. a>

According to him, mobilization is not yet sending to the front, because there are different positions and not all of them relate to the line of contact.

“I understand that many do not want to mobilize. Here we must understand that mobilization does not necessarily mean a rifle in hand and to the front. There is a lot of work in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, except for the collision line. Engineering work, mobile work, intelligence, communications departments, combat service, accounting, weapons service. There should even be a so-called orchestra service, personnel officers, chaplains,” the expert noted.

(C)UNIAN 2023

