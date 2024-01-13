Genocide committed by the Russian Federation since 2014

Korkut Ozgen 1st

Since the world is busy with “genocide” trial, I think it is good time to check what real genocide is according to the international law

Please spare your time, download and please read the “Elements of Crime” by International Criminal Court and let us check how many of these elements have been committed by Russian Federation in #Ukraine since 2014

Russia has been committing genocide and unfortunately has not faced yet genocide trial over documented atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Ukraine

