1,010 Russian soldiers killed, 19 artillery systems and 1 ship destroyed on 25 December – General Staff

26 DECEMBER 2023

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainian defence forces killed over 1,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed 22 Russian tanks and one warship over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 26 December 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 354,960 (+1,010) military personnel;

5,899 (+22) tanks;

10,956 (+37) armoured combat vehicles;

8,366 (+19) artillery systems;

934 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

614 (+1) air defence systems;

329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

6,458 (+22) tactical UAVs;

1,618 (+1) cruise missiles;

23 (+1) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

11,109 (+34) vehicles and tankers;

1,239 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/12/26/7434593/

