Trio Mandili – Як тебе не любити, Києве мій! (How can I not love you, my Kyiv!)

In these terrible days, when Ukrainian peaceful citizens are dying, lost or left their homes, we established the charitable organization “Mandili Cares”. Please help and donate: https://mandilicares.org/donation
Trio Mandili (მანდილი, “woman’s headscarf”) is an internationally renowned Georgian folkloric musical group.
They perform polyphonic singing accompanied by a panduri, a traditional Georgian string instrument.
Since the terrible events of Feb 24, 2022, the girls have added more Ukrainian songs to their repertoire and set up a charity. They travelled several times to Poland to help with Ukrainian refugees.
2 comments
From their website:
“All 8 years of our existence, we tried with our singing to bring love to people all over the world. But today, watching what is happening in Ukraine, we can’t sing. But we cannot remain silent either. Now it’s time to help the millions of people who desperately need help. Our voices are needed today to help the millions of refugees from Ukraine who are in trouble. These people lost everything – home, food, clothes, sleep, peace, communication with relatives and friends. And it’s up to us to help them.
The name of our band contains the mission of peace. “Mandili” – is a women’s headscarf. According to Georgian tradition, women threw a headscarf on the ground when they wanted to create peace between the conflicting parties.
In peacetime, we sing in the style of Georgian polyphony with several vocal voices. And today, all of us, people from different countries of the world, must unite in a “polyphony” of those who care. And help refugees from Ukraine!”
God bless their hearts. 💖