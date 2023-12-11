Trio Mandili – Як тебе не любити, Києве мій! (How can I not love you, my Kyiv!)

In these terrible days, when Ukrainian peaceful citizens are dying, lost or left their homes, we established the charitable organization “Mandili Cares”. Please help and donate: https://mandilicares.org/donation

Trio Mandili (მანდილი, “woman’s headscarf”) is an internationally renowned Georgian folkloric musical group.

They perform polyphonic singing accompanied by a panduri, a traditional Georgian string instrument.

Since the terrible events of Feb 24, 2022, the girls have added more Ukrainian songs to their repertoire and set up a charity. They travelled several times to Poland to help with Ukrainian refugees.

