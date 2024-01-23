Day 699: Operator Starsky 🇺🇦 (video)

01/23/2024
About author: My name is Starsky. I’m a Ukrainian National Guardsman, blogger, and warhipster. I dedicate this channel to the international community of people who support Ukraine in it’s liberating struggle against russian aggression.
01/23/2024
About author: My name is Starsky. I’m a Ukrainian National Guardsman, blogger, and warhipster. I dedicate this channel to the international community of people who support Ukraine in it’s liberating struggle against russian aggression.
One comment
So sorry that OS can only deliver bleak, terrible and tragic news in his report.
Death to putinaZi savagery and a pox on the western agents of influence that are aiding and abetting genocide.