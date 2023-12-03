Day 648: Operator Starsky 🇺🇦 (video)

12/03/2023
About the author: My name is Starsky. I’m a Ukrainian National Guardsman, blogger, and warhipster. I dedicate this channel to the international community of people who support Ukraine in it’s liberating struggle against russian aggression.
One comment
Poor guy. He can’t deploy his trademark laconic humour because the news he has to convey is so sickening.
Obviously good news that the ZSU managed to quickly eliminate the war criminal scum though.
Ten orc filth must get taken out each and every day for each and every one human murdered by them.