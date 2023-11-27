The United States can throw a couple of “queens” onto the war chessboard, but it is afraid of two things: an interview with General Romanenko

27.11.2023

Yale University professor and famous historian Timothy Snyder said that the war in Ukraine is not a chess game. While in chess the number of pieces is limited, our country’s allies can throw “five more queens” onto this “chessboard”, thereby changing the entire course of the game. What kind of “queens” is this? First of all, the rapid supply of modern weapons to the Ukrainian army. Nevertheless, allies, primarily the United States, continue to feed Ukraine teaspoons of aid and endlessly debate whether to give our country long-range missiles and fighter jets.

Why is this happening? The allies fear two things: a global escalation in which they think their troops will have to take a direct part in this war, and a nuclear disaster, which could be caused by the head of the terrorist country Russia, Vladimir Putin. However, the West should still take this reasonable risk, because Ukraine risks much more. Such statements were made in an exclusive interview with OBOZ.UA by the former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Romanenko.

– The enemy is not giving up attempts to take control of Avdiivka. This was, in particular, reported by the head of the Avdeevka city military administration, Vitaly Barabash. According to him, the occupier is “attacking from all directions.” What’s your forecast? Does the Ukrainian army today have the opportunity to maintain control over this populated area?

– It does until some point, until holding Avdiivka becomes impractical from the military point of view of our losses, resources and prospects. As long as there remains the possibility of maintaining control over Avdiivka, we will use it.

Why is the enemy trying with all his might to capture Avdiivka? Because Putin made a political decision, and the entire Russian group led by Gerasimov is trying to implement it. The deadline for the capture of Avdeevka was set until November 4, but, as we see, they were unable to complete this task. Then everything will depend on a number of factors.

Thus, weather conditions are not conducive to an offensive; the enemy uses mainly infantry and airstrikes. Of course, our logistics have also become more complicated. But as long as we have the resource, we will defend Avdiivka.

– Do you agree that in the case of Avdiivka, Bakhmut’s scenario is actually being repeated?

– Yes, very similar. And in Bakhmut, the political component prevailed over the military. Russia threw all its efforts into capturing Bakhmut for propaganda purposes, but from a military point of view this did not bring them any results. The situation is the same here.

– Can the Defense Forces use similar tactics to establish control over individual populated areas?

– If there are opportunities to strike, advance infantry, they are used. First of all, this requires strength and resources. The destruction forces, artillery and aviation, for them, in turn, need shells and ammunition, of which we, unfortunately, have a limited quantity. Then you can throw in the infantry. But for us, such significant losses as the enemy’s are unacceptable.

We have other ways. For example, it would be better for us to bypass Tokmak. But we still need to get there.

– We rarely think about Russian prisoners of war, but there are actually a lot of them. In this context, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Andrei Yusov, said that in Ukraine there is a need to create a new camp for captured Russian occupiers, and work is underway on this. In your opinion, is it possible to effectively use this resource in Ukraine?

– Yes, of course, without a doubt. They must work. They are at least guilty of taking part in this crime against Ukraine, which was started by their leadership. At the same time, we fully comply with international legislation regarding prisoners of war.

– Can they be involved in our military-industrial complex? Or is it too dangerous?

– I think we will find our resources for this. If difficulties arise here, you will need to consider different possibilities, but for now you need to rely on your own strengths.

– The famous American historian Timothy Snyder said that in the context of the war in Ukraine one cannot talk about a stalemate. According to him, one cannot compare war with a chess game, where the number of pieces is limited. After all, Ukraine’s allies can always change the situation by “throwing five more queens onto the chessboard.” In your opinion, which “queens” should be thrown onto this war board in Ukraine in order to radically change the situation at the front?

– This is a rapid supply of modern weapons to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, equivalent to the weapons of a US Army division. Such assessments are voiced by Western experts. The division consists of several combat brigades and several support brigades. The key words here are modern weapons and fast delivery.

Among other things, this will also make it possible to renew the enterprises of the US military-industrial complex, as well as ensure a reboot in the personnel of the armed forces and update the fleet of military equipment of the United States.

– War veteran Major Alexey Getman, in a recent exclusive interview with OBOZ.UA, recalled that during Operation Desert Storm in Iraq, the coalition deployed 4,000 Abrams tanks . Only 31 tanks were transferred to Ukraine.

“And that’s what we’re all Americans about.” In such supplies and in the continuation of a similar approach to our war. This is their indecision, their delay in the process of transferring weapons to Ukraine. It is for this reason that 2023 did not bring us a decisive and final victory over the Russian occupation army. First of all, this is due precisely to the fact that the United States behaved this way. They continue to behave in the same way with aviation, and with missiles, and with supplies in general.

The United States will not dare to change the situation. Although prolonging the war for a long time is not in the interests of either our allies or us.

– So, it’s the same old banal fear of Putin’s nuclear button again?

– They are afraid of two things. The first is escalation. They are afraid that they will almost have to participate in this war, although we do not offer this to them. Secondly, of course, they are afraid of the use of nuclear weapons. In this sense, they need to learn from us how we approach this. At the same time, they have their own intelligence agencies who are aware of what is happening. If we are talking about a final and decisive victory, then we need to change this approach, when help is provided in teaspoons.

– In this case, our allies will have to take risks?

“We take a lot more risks.” War is always a risk. We must take reasonable, not adventurous, risks. There is such a possibility. But they are afraid of even this.

