In Crimea, due to the storm, almost 500 thousand people are without electricity: the consequences were shown online (video)

The occupiers say that the peak of the storm is yet to come.

In occupied Crimea, almost 500 thousand people were left without electricity due to the storm . This was reported by “adviser to the head of Crimea” Oleg Kryuchkov in his Telegram channel.

The so-called head of Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhaev, reports that, according to forecasts, the peak of the storm is still ahead, and there could be sub-zero temperatures that night. “The fall of 63 trees and 3 billboards was recorded, the roofs of 20 houses, the cladding of the facades of 3 buildings, 17 vehicles were damaged, three people were injured and were hospitalized,” he writes.

Meanwhile, dozens of videos of the storm’s aftermath appeared online. The wind knocked down trees, billboards, and power poles. Flooding of roads and embankments is also reported. In Yevpatoria they began to evacuate people from their homes.

Storm in Crimea: what is known

As you know, a powerful hurricane began on the occupied peninsula yesterday evening. Videos of the destruction appeared online: the wind tore roofs off buildings, and water began to flood roads and beaches. It was reported that wind speeds off the coast reach 130 km/h, and in the mountains – up to 150 km/h.

The local Telegram channel “Crimean Wind” wrote that in Yevpatoria the trenches that the Russian invaders managed to dig on the beach were washed away by water.

