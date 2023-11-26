The Odessa region was covered by the first heavy snowfall, some roads were blocked (photo, video)

Evgenia Sokolenko12:08, 26.11.23

Due to bad weather, 116 settlements are left without electricity.

Weather in Odessa and the region today, November 26. The region is actively falling asleep with snow, and icy conditions have formed on the roads.

The Infrastructure Development Restoration Service in the Odessa Region on Facebook warned of traffic closures for heavy vehicles on public roads of state importance Odessa-Reni and Odessa-Yuzhnoye for 12 hours.

Subsequently, it became known that traffic on the Odessa-Reni highway was blocked for all types of transport. Additionally, traffic restrictions have been introduced for heavy vehicles on the M-05 Kyiv-Odessa highway.

The Odessa City Council reported icy conditions on the Kievskoye and Tiraspolskoye highways, as well as on Shkodovaya Mountain. Blizzards, sleet and ice are forecast. Strong winds are expected – 25-30 m/s.

The snow has not yet reached the regional center – 14 trees have already fallen there during the morning.

According to DTEK, as of 10:00, 116 settlements in the Odessa region remain without power due to bad weather. The Izmail and Odessa regions suffered the most.

Одесскую область засыпало снегомOdeska region was covered in snow

According to the State Emergency Service, as of 11:30, rescuers were called in 18 times to eliminate the consequences of bad weather. The work is carried out both in the city of Odessa and throughout the region. In the Belgorod-Dniester region, an ambulance was pulled out of a snowdrift. Other vehicles are also removed from the snowdrifts.

The police added that due to bad weather there were several accidents on the highways, resulting in difficult traffic. It is indicated that there are already two victims. Law enforcement officers ensure traffic safety on slippery and snowy roads and help people caught in snowdrifts and accidents.

