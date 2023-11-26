The “DPR” complains about a massive drone attack: the occupiers are sitting without light (video)

Ekaterina Girnyk09:37, 26.11.23

Social networks report that the arrival took place at the Starobeshevskaya Thermal Power Plant.

The occupiers are announcing a massive attack by Ukrainian drones on the territory of the so-called “DPR.” This was stated by the Gauleiter of the region Denis Pushilin.

“At night, the enemy tried to damage the region’s energy system. Unfortunately, due to the massiveness of the attacks, not everything was shot down. Some cities and regions of the Republic were left without electricity. As a result, a number of boiler houses are not supplying heat, and emergency teams are working,” Pushilin wrote.

Blackout is observed in Donetsk, Makeevka, Mariupol, Starobeshevsky district. By morning, power supply was restored in Amvrosievka, Khartsyzsk and Yenakievo.

Drone attack on “DPR”

Today the Ukrainian Armed Forces were attacked by Russian drones

Today, the Russians reported a massive drone attack – in total, according to Russian media, 11 drones were shot down at night, another 9 UAVs were shot down by Russian air defense in the morning over the territory of the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions.

UAVs were also shot down over Moscow and over Tula, where one of them crashed into a high-rise building. At the same time, Tula local media still record UAV flights over the city.

As the speaker of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army “South” Sergei Bratchuk has already added, in Smolensk a drone hit the area of ​​an aircraft factory, but information about this is still being verified.

