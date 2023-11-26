Night explosions in the Russian Federation: a drone attacked a tank division building in the Moscow region

Marta Gichko17:12, 26.11.23

The UAV reached a military facility of an elite unit of the Russian army.

At night, unknown kamikaze drones not only made a lot of noise in Russia, but also attacked one of the military installations.

As the VChK-OGPU project reports , citing an informed source, during a night drone attack, one of the UAVs struck the building of the Kantemirovskaya division in the Moscow region.

“As the source said, at 3:15 a.m., a UAV flew into the territory of the Kantemirovskaya division, to the location of the 275th self-propelled artillery regiment, to the 5-story brick barracks building and exploded. Then a fire started,” the project writes.

There is no data on casualties or casualties yet.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...