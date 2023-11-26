Liz Truss heads to Washington DC to galvanise Republicans on Ukraine

Former PM will lead delegation and urge lawmakers to stand up to Russia as she warns of threat of ‘hostile axis of totalitarian regimes’

25 November 2023 •

Liz Truss will hold talks on Capitol Hill with Senators, Congressmen and other figures in the Republican Party CREDIT: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Liz Truss is to lead a delegation to Washington DC this week aimed at stiffening the resolve of US Republicans to “stick with Ukraine” in its war against Russia.

The former prime minister will tell Republican lawmakers that conservatives on both sides of the Atlantic need to stand up to Russia because it is part of a “totalitarian axis” threatening the West.

It comes amid concerns that a future American administration could pull the plug on its support for Kyiv, with several candidates for the Republican presidential nomination criticising the scale of military aid to Ukraine.

Ms Truss is part of a delegation organised by Conservative Friends of Ukraine which also includes former Conservative leaders Lord Howard and Sir Iain Duncan Smith and the MPs Jack Lopresti and Mark Francois.

During their week in Washington, the group will hold talks on Capitol Hill with Senators, Congressmen and other figures in the Republican Party with the aim of cementing unity against Russian aggression.

The visit will take place against the backdrop of continued wrangling over a US military aid package to Ukraine.

A group of hardline Right-wing Republicans have called for funding to be diverted to Israel as it fights Hamas, while others have said the US should prioritise containing China over supporting Ukraine.

However, during their visit, the Tory delegation is expected to draw parallels between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Hamas attack on Israel.

They will also warn that allowing Vladimir Putin to prevail will give succour to China and other states hostile to the US, such as Iran and Venezuela.

Ms Truss said: “The West is facing a very real threat from a hostile axis of totalitarian regimes. It is vital that Conservatives stand up for our values of freedom and democracy.

“We are in Washington to deepen our partnership with our Republican allies in taking on these evil-doers who would destroy our way of life.

“This visit could not come at a more critical time, given the appalling attacks on Israel, Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine and the sabre-rattling of Xi on Taiwan.”

Lord Howard said that while the conflict in the Middle East had “taken the war in Ukraine off the headlines”, the “stakes remain high”.

“If Putin gets his way, the future will look bleak for the Baltic states, Taiwan and the Middle East,” he said.

“So it is vital that the support of the West for Ukraine should remain steadfast. This is the message my colleagues and I will be taking to Washington.”

The Tory delegation is expected to draw parallels between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Hamas attack on Israel CREDIT: Anadolu

Lord Howard said the delegation would be meeting Republican Congressmen “some of whom may be having doubts about the right action to take”. “We will be doing our very best to persuade them to stick with Ukraine,” he added.

Sir Iain warned that the West was facing a “new authoritarian axis” with China at its apex, posing “the single greatest threat that the free world has faced since the ending of the Cold War”.

And Mr Lopresti, the chairman of Conservative Friends of Ukraine and a deputy chairman of the Tory Party, said: “Continuing Western support for Ukraine in their hour of need is the only way we can prevent a Europe dominated by Putin’s Russia.

“As the Ukrainians say: we must build the arsenal of the free world together.”

Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, has said that he would settle the “disastrous war” between Russia and Ukraine in “one day” if elected president again.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur and wildcard presidential candidate, has meanwhile called for Ukraine to make “major concessions to Russia” and has said that if the US continues military aid the country will end up under the control of a “post-Zelensky warlord”.

Ron DeSantis, who is also seeking the Republican nomination, was criticised in March after he said that protecting Ukraine was not a “vital interest” for the US and described the conflict as a “territorial dispute”.

The Florida governor later toned down his remarks, admitting Russia had invaded Ukraine and calling Putin a “war criminal”.

