Large Group Of Occupiers Surrendered Near Avdiivka

The Russian military came out at night with their hands raised.
25.11.2023
Russian occupiers near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region began to surrender to Ukrainian defenders. Over the past night, about ten soldiers of the Russian Army “chose life.”
Speaker of the United Press Center of the Tauride Defense Forces Oleksandr Shtupun, spoke about this during the telethon on November 25.
“The Russian occupiers began to surrender. Yesterday in the Donetsk region, three people “chose life,” and tonight, there is information, up to a dozen more occupiers surrendered,” he said.
The military man added that the enemy has reduced the number of airstrikes by four times compared to the day before, but infantry activity remains high.
In particular, near Avdiivka, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers repelled 30 attacks.
The enemy rarely uses armored vehicles, because they lost a lot of them during the “third wave,” which began a few days ago.
One comment
This sounds very trivial, especially when compared to other wars. But, we know that surrendering in the roach army is a very dangerous undertaking, and everyone involved must expect being shot in the back by their own. Some groups have even been hit by their own artillery to prevent them from surrendering. I guess that’s why they were smart and chose nighttime to do this.
At any rate, these 15 guys will survive … for now. If they get exchanged and return to mafia land, then they will have to start all over again. The really smart ones will remain in Ukraine as POWs.