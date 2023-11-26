In Crimea, a storm washed away Russian trenches on the beaches (video)

Marta Gichko20:17, 26.11.23

In particular, all the fortifications of the invaders in Yevpatoria again turned into resort beaches.

An extremely powerful storm is raging in temporarily occupied Crimea . On the peninsula it is snowing, raining, a hurricane and flooding are raging at the same time. The sea washed away all the trenches that the Russians had prepared in case of an offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, the fortifications of the Russians were literally washed away by the waters of the Black Sea in Yevpatoria.

“In Yevpatoria, the sea washed away all the trenches that the invaders dug on the beach,” the channel writes.

The sea washed away all the Russian trenches on the beaches

The footage shows that there are barely visible traces of trenches on the beach. Giant waves smashed them to pieces. As the storm rages from all coasts of Crimea, the occupiers will have to say goodbye to all the “resort” trenches on the coastline.

What’s happening in Crimea now

Temporarily occupied by the Russians, Crimea was “attacked” by bad weather – a powerful hurricane began, the highway between the cities of Saki and Yevpatoria is under water.

On the southern coast of Crimea, wave heights can reach eight meters. Now in Sevastopol, hurricane winds are uprooting trees and tearing down billboards. In addition, wind on the peninsula damages buildings (tearing off roofs and siding), as well as power lines.

Before this, the media reported that the Russian occupiers were setting up defense lines right on the Crimean beaches. Videos published online showed a whole network of trenches in the sand as they entered the sea near the village of Chernomorskoye, 200 km from Odessa.

As partisans of the ATESH movement reported, in Yevpatoria the Russians set up firing positions on the Independence Embankment. The agents ironically add that the name of the embankment is “very symbolic.”

