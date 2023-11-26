Explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol: the occupiers blocked the Crimean Bridge

26.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

On November 26, explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol. The occupiers declared a missile threat.

After the air raid was announced, the invaders blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge. Local public pages write about this.

On the morning of Sunday, November 26, in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the invaders announced the threat of a missile strike.

And a few minutes later, a message about “an attempted missile attack on the eastern part of Crimea” also began to spread in local public pages.

Around 10:07 local groups reported blocking traffic on the Crimean Bridge “due to the threat of an impact.” However, at 10:17 am, traffic was reportedly resumed.

According to tradition, the invaders declared that “everything was shot down.”

Meanwhile, monitoring channels reported explosions in Sevastopol.

Let us remind you that the day before it became known that in Dzhankoy, an attack on the night of November 24 destroyed air defense systems and the personnel of the invaders. The invaders also lost a radar station and personnel.

The bodies of the dead occupiers were taken out all day.

https://war.obozrevatel.com/v-okkupirovannom-sevastopole-razdalis-vzryivyi-okkupantyi-perekryili-kryimskij-most.htm?_gl=1ms2jv8_gaMTI1ODcwNjQxNC4xNzAwMjk2NDUx_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTcwMDk5MDEzMi4yMi4xLjE3MDA5OTAxMzMuNTkuMC4w&_ga=2.92785054.244889097.1700805512-1258706414.1700296451

