Blast Reported at Russian Tank Engine Facility, Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant-Uraltrak

26 November, 2023

Explosion at Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant-Uraltrak, November 26, 2023

On the territory of the Russian enterprise Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant-Uraltrak there was a powerful explosion.

This is reported by local media.

Footage of the explosion was caught on video.

According to Chelyabinsk firefighters, a transformer substation on the territory of the plant exploded.

Local social media reported that electricity disappeared in buildings in nearby areas.

Fire on the territory of the Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant-Uraltrak transformer substation, November 26, 2023

Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant-Uraltrak is part of the Uralvagonzavod corporation, which produces Russian tanks.

Chelyabinsk enterprise specializes in producing diesel engines for tanks and other tracked military equipment (various modifications of V-shaped engines V-84, V-92, V-59).

Booklet of the V-92S2 tank engine which use on T-90 tanks

A new generation 2V-12-3A engine is also being developed for the promising Russian Т-14 Armata tank at this plant.

Recall that in September, a Ukrainian officer with the call sign “Kochevnik” called the general director of Uralvagonzavod and complained about the quality of Chelyabinsk engines. The military voiced complaints that the tank engine “spits out oil.”

Like this: Like Loading...