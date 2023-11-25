Ukrainian army still continues counteroffensive, and operations in Kherson region are fantastic – military expert Samus

24 november, 2023

Mykhailo Samus, Director of the New Geopolitics Research Network, expert of the Centre for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Studies, military expert, said that the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to counterattack.

He said this on Espreso TV.

“I have noticed that in the statements and reports of the leaders of the European Union and representatives of individual countries, the Black Sea direction, the left bank of the Kherson region, is mentioned as evidence that the Ukrainian counter-offensive, as many believe, has not stopped, that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their active operations. Again, this means that the situation at the front has not turned into a stalemate and that positional warfare cannot characterize the current situation in all parts of the frontline,” explained Samus.

According to him, it is very difficult to advance in winter, especially when it comes to crossing to the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region: “It’s almost fantastic what the Ukrainian military is doing and succeeding.”

“If you look at the reports of the so-called propaganda military commanders, the situation there is not easy for the Russian troops, and they have not yet found a method and solution that could ensure that they neutralize the threat on the left bank of the Kherson region. And the left bank of the Kherson region may be the key to the successful development of events in 2024,” the military expert stressed.

Military operations on the left bank of the Kherson region

On September 14 and 15, Ukrainian troops crossed the Dnipro River, presumably to consolidate their positions and prepare for an offensive on the left bank of the Kherson region. The Russian forces claim that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been preparing to cross the Dnipro since July.

On September 20, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on new footholds of the Defense Forces on the left bank of the Dnipro.

The Institute for the Study of War said that units of two Ukrainian marine brigades probably crossed the Dnipro River on October 17-18 and landed on the left bank of the river in Kherson region.

On October 20, ISW stated that the Ukrainian offensive on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region appears to be larger than previous raids. Geolocation footage shows that the Ukrainian Armed Forces maintain a presence along the Dnipro bank and near the Antonivskyi Bridge. On the same day, Zelenskyy came to Kherson region to hold a meeting and present awards.

On October 21, ISW reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct larger-than-usual ground operations on the left bank of the Kherson region. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting in the village of Krynky.

Also, according to the spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, in order to “make life easier” on the right bank of the Dnipro River, it is necessary to clear a part of the left bank, which remains under fire from the Russian troops.

On November 1, the ISW reported that the Ukrainian military attempted to breach the Russian defenses near Pishchanivka and Poyma on Dnipro’s left bank in the Kherson region. The army is also maintaining positions in Krynky and near the Antonivskyi roadway.

On November 8, it was reported that Ukrainian forces have moved a limited number of armored vehicles to the left bank of the Kherson region. Meanwhile, several hundred Ukrainian defenders are operating there.

On November 10, ISW reported Ukrainian defense forces cut the Oleshky-Nova Kakhovka road in Kherson region and created additional logistical problems for the Russian troops in this area.

https://global.espreso.tv/reports-of-eu-leaders-show-that-ukrainian-armed-forces-still-continue-counter-offensive-expert-samus

