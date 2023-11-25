This Will Go Down In History: Bratchuk called the greatest achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank

November 25, 2023

Successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Kherson region

Heavy fighting continues on the left bank of the Kherson region. The settlement of Krynka actually does not exist, because the enemy is trying to destroy the bridgehead held by our marines.

On Channel 24, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army “South” Serhiy Bratchuk talked about the achievements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Dnipro River. It should be noted that the day before the Defense Forces hit the command post of the special purpose units of the Russian occupation forces near the Oleshkivskiy Sands.

Huge respect and honor to our marines

The events that are currently taking place on the left bank of the Kherson region did not arise spontaneously. This is the result of painstaking and long-term work performed by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I think that the idea of ​​this military operation appeared after the liberation of Kherson. “We all understand very well that without appropriate actions on the left bank of the Dnipro, there can be no talk of liberating the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine,” Bratchuk said.

Currently, the Ukrainian military has several bridgeheads on the left bank of the Kherson region. The spokesman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army “South” emphasized that the battles on the left bank are a new page in the history of modern military art.

“There is great respect and honor for our marines, because I do not remember cases after the Second World War when such a water obstacle as the Dnipro was overcome under enemy fire,” Bratchuk said.

ZSU to cut the road Oleshka – Nova Kakhovka



The Ukrainian military did not just take up positions, but occupied and are holding bridgeheads. Moreover, our defenders destroy the enemy’s personnel and combat equipment. More than two thousand occupiers were wounded, and the number of those killed exceeded one and a half thousand. In addition, more than a hundred units of enemy equipment were eliminated.

“Of course, the situation is very difficult. It is necessary to observe the regime of informational silence as much as possible,” added the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army “South”.

According to him, the Defense Forces managed to cut the Oleshka – Nova Kakhovka road in certain places. Thanks to this, the logistical capabilities of the Russians will decrease. Now the enemy is trying to reduce the gray zone and the area of ​​the armed forces’ bridgeheads on the left bank of the Kherson region.

“Today, we are talking about fire damage to certain locations where the Russian occupiers are. In particular, about the 810th separate brigade of the Russian marines with registration in the city of Sevastopol, which has already received huge damage several times in different areas of the front. They are asking for rotation, and combat capability units are decreasing every day,” Bratchuk noted.

ZSU on the left bank of the Kherson region

· On November 17, the marines reported for the first time that the Ukrainian military managed to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Kherson region, and also conducted a series of successful actions.

· Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed the operation on the left bank. Currently, our fighters are working to discover the ways of supplying the enemy with ammunition and food. · The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, published footage of Ukrainian defenders on the left bank of the Kherson Region and thanked the fighters for moving forward.

