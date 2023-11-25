Veronica Prokhorenko19:19, 25.11.23

We are talking about the deputy chief of staff of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division of the Russian Federation.

The chief of communications of the Russian Army has been liquidated, said the Ukrainian officer “Stirlitz” / Collage UNIAN, photo of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after. Prince Vladimir Monomakh, photo t.me/a_shtirlitz

In Ukraine, Sergei Nikulin, chief of communications of the army of the Russian Federation, became “cargo 200” . Ukrainian Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Anatoly Stefan announced his liquidation .

The military man is better known online under the pseudonym “Stirlitz.” According to his data, Nikulin was also deputy chief of staff of the 76th Guards Airborne Division.

He “rose” in the Russian army to lieutenant colonel and was “dismissed” by the Ukrainian army on October 11, 2022, Stirlitz claims.

