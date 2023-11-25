Shahed-136 attacked an Israeli ship in the Indian Ocean

Yuri Kobzar19:26, 25.11.23

Iran, which is the manufacturer of these drones, is suspected of the attack.

In the Indian Ocean, a drone attacked a container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire. Iran is likely behind the attack, writes Apnews .

An unnamed “military” source said the Maltese-flagged CMA CGM Symi was attacked in international waters on Friday by a “triangular Shahed-136 drone with a bomb.” The ship was damaged, but the crew was not injured. A statement issued on behalf of the ship’s owner, Eastern Pacific, said the ship was now “sailing as planned.”

Apnews notes that the crew of the ship was probably warned about the threat of attack, because they took certain security measures. For example, after the ship left the port in Dubai, its automatic identification tracking system was turned off. Similarly, the crew had turned off the system earlier as the ship was sailing through the Red Sea past Yemen, where part of the territory is controlled by Iran’s Houthi allies.

“The attack was likely targeted due to the vessel’s affiliation with Israel through Eastern Pacific,” private intelligence firm Ambrey told reporters.

