Russia launched terrorist attack precisely on the eve of Holodomor Remembrance Day – Zelensky

25.11.2023 10:29
Russia carried out a terrorist attack deliberately on the eve of Holodomor Remembrance Day by launching more than 70 Shahed combat drones at Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on the social platform X, Ukrinform reports.
“Russia launched around 70 ‘Shahed’ drones at Ukraine precisely on the eve of the Holodomor genocide commemoration day. Russia’s leadership appears to be proud of its ability to kill people,” the President wrote.
According to him, Ukrainian warriors shot down the majority of the drones, but not all of them.
“We keep working to strengthen our air defense and unite the world in the fight against Russian terror. The terrorist state must be defeated and held accountable for its actions,” he stressed.
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine commemorates Holodomor victims annually on the fourth Saturday of November.
Iran a long time ago became the first country on earth to have as its official policy the complete annihilation of another nation; Israel. Khamenei would murder every Jew in the world if he could. He would also like to murder every living American and British person.
This is the nazi terror regime that is supplying nazi terror regime no. 1; putlerstan, with the means to commit mass murder of Ukrainians; mainly innocent men, women and children. Ukraine has never done anything to Iran or Iranians; in fact until just before the putler holocaust, many elite Iranians were studying in Ukraine. They all went home before it kicked off though.
Iran are allowed to get away with colluding with mass murder.
What a shit world we live in!
Yes, it’s a shitty world. This is what happens when you have shitty politicians who would be better off selling hot dogs or polishing shoes.
Mafia land is populated by ghouls and other evil creatures.