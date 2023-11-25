Operator Starsky: Standing with Ukraine | Jake Broe Podcast (E020) @StarskyUA

Nov 24, 2023 The Jake Broe Show
@StarskyUA is a currently serving Ukrainian National Guardsman. Starsky has been operating a large YouTube channel and is currently the largest source of English speaking news about the war from the perspective of a Ukrainian military member. In this episode Starsky gives his thoughts on the state of Ukraine and the war.
Great video from Jake Broe, ex US Air Force veteran who served for six years (O-3) as a Nuclear and Missile Operations Officer, interviewing the incomparable Operator Starsky.