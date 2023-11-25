Kim Jong-un received satellite images of US military bases in South Korea – Reuters

Katerina Chernovol22:12, 25.11.23

These pictures were taken by the DPRK’s new “spy satellite”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received satellite images from a new “ spy satellite .” They recorded, in particular, American military bases located in South Korea.

Reuters writes about this . The North Korean dictator was able to obtain images of US and South Korean military bases in the Seoul area, as well as near other cities: Mokpo, Gunsan, Pyeongtaek and Osan. It is noted that the satellite took the pictures on the morning of Friday, November 24.

“On Saturday, Kim visited the control center again to study additional photographs taken in the morning in various target regions of South Korea: Jinhae, Busan, Ulsan, Pohang, Daegu and Gangneung. One of the photographs showed the US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, which on Tuesday arrived at the port of the South Korean city of Busan,” the material says.

In addition, Kim Jong-un reviewed images of the US naval base Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base, which the satellite took on Saturday morning while flying over Hawaii.

“Spy satellite” of the DPRK: what is known

On November 22, 2023, North Korea announced that it had successfully launched a new “spy satellite” into orbit. On the same day, the DPRK claimed that Kim Jong-un saw photographs of American military facilities in Guam. South Korean intelligence agencies noted that Pyongyang received help from Moscow to launch the satellite.

It is noteworthy that after the DPRK ignored warnings about the launch of a “spy satellite” into space, South Korea suspended implementation of part of the military agreement with the North adopted in 2018. This means Seoul will increase surveillance along its fortified border with North Korea.

