November 25, 2023
❄️ Winter of the 66th separate mechanized brigade
UNited24media
From the FB page; Stand With Ukraine
Tatiana Goncharko
Nov 25, 2023
One comment
Poignant images.
All the more so because yesterday I heard that the husband of a friend of mine was KIA.
The pain of the family is indescribable.
He was a gentle fellow; creative, artistic and intelligent.
Ukraine loses its finest, whilst Russia socially engineers its population so that it just gets rid of its dregs in its satanic war.