❄️ Winter of the 66th separate mechanized brigade

From the FB page; Stand With Ukraine

Tatiana Goncharko

Nov 25, 2023

  1. Poignant images.
    All the more so because yesterday I heard that the husband of a friend of mine was KIA.
    The pain of the family is indescribable.
    He was a gentle fellow; creative, artistic and intelligent.
    Ukraine loses its finest, whilst Russia socially engineers its population so that it just gets rid of its dregs in its satanic war.

