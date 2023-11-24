“We are simply destroying their cities. They are angry with us, it’s over”: the occupiers discuss military operations on the territory of Ukraine. 

23.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP
It is hard and slow for some occupiers, but it is still beginning to dawn on them that the war unleashed by their bloody dictator Vladimir Putin is in no way justified. And the Russian military themselves are not “liberators” at all, but murderers bringing death, pain and suffering to Ukrainians.
Ukrainian military intelligence has released an intercepted telephone conversation between two occupiers. They are discussing the fact of unjustified military actions of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine.
One of the interlocutors says that he followed the information on Ukrainian TikTok for a couple of days. As a result, he discovered that Ukrainians call the Russian occupiers “orcs.”
Be careful, obscene language! 18+
Also, the Russian invader began to realize why the entire Ukrainian people hate them.
“What’s most interesting is that all the people are against us, well, they’re civil. It’s just that the war is not clear for what the fuck. We’re just destroying cities and leaving people homeless. They’re angry at us, motherfucker,” says the occupier.
He also admitted that after realizing this, the desire to fight disappears.
“*f*ck, look, it’s completely fucked, all the desire has already disappeared,” the occupier added.
As OBOZ.UA reported, pessimistic sentiments are spreading among the Russian occupiers. Many of them are no longer so confident that they will be able to return home alive, since the army of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, is suffering heavy losses.
It baffles the mind how thick-headed human beings can be. It took this guy to engage on tiktok to realize they are not liberators? How about realizing it as soon as you cross a border armed to the teeth and destroying and killing everything in sight?
It’s over when the last cockroach on Ukrainian soil has been exterminated.
The Ukrainians have one option : fight, fight, fight.
Orcs have several:
1/ join one of the groups of free Russians and fight for them.
2/ surrender
3/ self amputate a limb
4/ shoot themselves in the head
The last option is best for the planet. Most are too stupid to do the first three choices.