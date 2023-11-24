US Ambassador to UN likens Putin to Stalin

Nov 22, 2023
A banner displayed in Kyiv’s Independence Square on July 28, 2014, during the Revolution of Dignity depicts Adolf Hitler (L), Joseph Stalin (C), and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. (Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield compared Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s weaponization of food resources in Ukraine to the atrocities of Joseph Stalin during the Holodomor, according to a UN press release published Nov. 21.
During a meeting of the UN Security Council, Thomas-Greenfield said that Putin, like Stalin, used food as a weapon of war, and that the Holodomor “has become a cautionary tale about what happens when we let cruelty and tyranny go unchecked.”
The Holodomor, a man-made famine that cased an estimated 3.5 to 5 million Ukrainian deaths, took place during Joseph Stalin’s term as General Secretary of the Soviet Union.
A report from the human rights law firm Global Rights Compliance published Nov. 16 showed evidence that Putin planned to starve Ukrainians and target food infrastructure ahead of the February 2022 invasion.
Matthew Hollingworth, the World Food Program’s Ukraine Country Director, spoke to the Security Council via videoconference regarding the food crisis.
“Ukrainians are being cut off from accessing markets to buy food and farmers are reporting that they can no longer produce enough food — a situation that has a dramatic impact inside and outside of Ukraine,” he said.
Hollingworth said that one in five Ukrainians face food insecurity, and that people face barriers to food access in 40% of front-line settlements. He said that the emergency would only intensify in the winter months.
Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine’s port and grain infrastructure has also threatened global food supplies.
According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), there have been 31 documented Russian attacks on essential grain facilities since Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.
“If attacks on such food infrastructure and the blockage of sea export routes continue, it will dramatically impact the agricultural production outlook over years to come, and may, in the worst-case scenario, lead to wheat production being unable to meet domestic and export demand,” Hollingworth told the Security Council.
Thomas-Greenfield said that food production in Ukraine is now 35% lower than prewar levels.
“Kyiv is doing everything in its power to feed the world,” she said.
Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said that Ukraine will commemorate the victims of the Holodomor on Nov. 25.
“As it was 90 years ago, Russia again seeks to break the will of Ukrainians to resist,” Kyslytsya said.
2 comments
The putler murder gang is more savage and evil than Hitler, Stalin, Lenin and Mao combined.
The reasons are many :
1/ the spitting hatred these maggots have for their victims is on an eye-watering scale
2/ this determination to commit mass murder for decades if necessary is entirely new.
3/ the axis of evil : aka the KRINKS, aided and abetted by the BRICS, represents more than half the world’s population and landmass.
4/ the investment in propaganda, lies, disinformation and other “active measures”; including assassination, is on an unprecedented scale.
5/ they have nukes
6/ they have a world class asshole in Trump, who is determined to give them Ukrainian land.
DT just now :
“Three Ukrainian civilians have reportedly been killed in a Russian cluster bomb attack on the southern city of Kherson.
Five others were wounded and 60 buildings damaged during the daylight attack in the city’s Chornobayivka suburb on Thursday, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.
“It is preliminarily known that the shelling was carried out with cluster munitions,” said Andriy Yermark, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff.
Cluster munitions – a type of bomb that opens in the air and releases smaller “bomblets” across a wide area – are used by both Russia and Ukraine, the latter having received them as military aid from the United States.
Critics say the weapons litter the ground and harm and kill many more civilians than combatants.
Kherson was retaken by Ukrainian soldiers last year but Russian forces remain entrenched just miles away, across the Dnipro river.
The Ukrainian army last week said it had gained multiple bridgeheads on the left bank of the river.”
This is genocide.
The putinaZis must be extirpated.