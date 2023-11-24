Ukrainian defence industry’s production capacity to increase sixfold by 2024

24 NOVEMBER 2023

In 2024, the capabilities of Ukraine’s defence industry will increase by 6 times compared to the current year, but this is still not enough to meet the needs of the Armed Forces.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, during a joint meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Umierov that included Ukrainian defence industry manufacturers

Quote: “Our defence industry has done a good job this year. Despite the attacks, staff shortages, and insufficient workload. Compared to the previous year, 2022, the capabilities have more than tripled. And next year, our domestic capabilities will increase by another 6 times compared to 2023. However, we are still far from meeting the needs of the Defence Forces with domestic production,” Kamyshin said.

According to the minister, Ukraine remains dependent on external supplies from its partners, but the president’s task is to increase production capacity further and buy everything they can produce from domestic manufacturers.

The Ministry of Defence also outlined its approach to the formation of requirements for 2024 and the contracting procedure.

Quote: “The position of the Ministry of Defence is constructive and understandable – the funds currently available in the budget are enough to contract about half of the capacity of the domestic market next year. There are also transitional contracts and the need to purchase certain nomenclature abroad,” the report says.

The meeting was attended by more than 30 major private producers, key associations, and state-owned plants, which identified a number of current problems in the industry, including simplification of procedures, affordable loans, and more.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/24/7430268/

