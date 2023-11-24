Volodymyr Kukharenko

Nov 24, 2023

Again seen a phrase “1000 years old Russia” in comments…

There was no 1000 years if you do not count Finnic tribes that lived there before. They are 850 years old at most if you start from Suzdal Duchy. Moskow was founded in 1147, and its founder is buried in Kyiv, anyone can come to his grave. “Rossia” is what the Byzantium Emperor called ancient Ukraine in 10th century (known as Kyiv Rus or Ruthenia). But Moskovia took the name аor itself 300 years ago, after taking over Rus (Ukraine). There are coins of early (1700) Peter 1st period with “Moskovian rouble” words engraved, and there are 15th century coins from Lviv (Western Ukraine) with «MONETA RUSSIAE» engraved. That’s one of the biggest identity thefts in history.

So the country named “Russia” exists 300 years, and if you trace back it’s lineage, you’ll find out that the first kingdoms started only 850 years ago. In 1100, Kyiv was the 4th biggest city in Europe (if the info I found in Wiki is correct) while Moskow was not even founded.

No one starts counting Argentine’s age in Spain or USA age in England, so why Moskovia start counting itself in Kyiv?

On the picture below, Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, built in 1018 by king Yaroslav the Wise, whose daughters became the queens of Norway, Hungary and France. 129 years before Moskow was founded.

So when someone speaks about “1000-years-old Russia”, it feels like someone has stolen your passport, changed the photo, deleted your biometric data from all databases, and everyone around believes he’s the real you.

