Ukraine in Focus

By Svitlana Morenets

The analysis

The analysis

Russia’s plan to freeze Ukraine

Winter hasn’t officially started, but Ukraine is already covered in snow. As temperatures dip a few degrees below zero, the nation is grappling with an electricity deficit. Ukrainians have been urged by the national power company to use electricity sparingly during the day and take measures such as switching on the washing machine at night. It’s just a taste of what’s about to come: for Russia, the cold is a weapon – and missile strikes aimed at power stations seek to freeze the nation into surrender.

Last winter, even though Ukraine’s air defence systems downed hundreds of Russian missiles and drones, Russian forces managed to successfully strike Ukrainian energy facilities 271 times. The average Ukrainian household endured five cumulative weeks without electricity. Thousands were deprived of heat and water supply. My family, like many others in rural homes, use wood burners, so they weren’t as badly affected as those in the cities. But across the country the cascade of blackouts caused damage costing more than $11 billion, with half of the entire energy system lost.

Ukraine’s power grid has mostly recovered since last year’s attacks. Our defences are stronger. The main networks have been surrounded by protective barriers made using mesh wire, stones, sandbags and nets the size of tennis courts. Ukraine has received more air defences and stocked up on coal, while backup gas and electricity generators have been set up to protect critical infrastructure like hospitals, boiler houses and water canals.

But that won’t be enough. Some of the power units are still being repaired, and the restored ones can’t match the pre-damage capacity. This week, a cold spell has placed power plants under additional pressure – and it’s not even December, when temperatures can reach -15°C.

Russia has reportedly saved up some 800 missiles to use this winter and trebled the size of its drone fleet. When Moscow strikes, Ukrainians may be plunged into cold and darkness again. But while the thermometer is creeping down (in the depths of winter, temperatures can sink to -25°C), Ukrainians are ready. The last winter hardened them; they know what to expect. Many have already bought reserve generators, batteries, power banks, lights, candles and camping stoves. My friends who work in IT have bought mobile Starlink kits, to access the internet and keep working when under bombardment.

Moscow hopes that strikes will lead to a complete blackout, a humanitarian disaster and the beginning of peace negotiations on unfavourable terms for Ukraine. This strategy failed last year and is likely to fail again – unless Russia has planned something Kyiv doesn’t expect.

.

In pictures

Kyiv, Ukraine: Pedestrians walk past destroyed Russian military vehicles blanketed in snow in front of Saint Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery (Getty)

.

Quote of the week

‘I’m ready. If he [Donald Trump] has a very specific peace plan, he can share it with me. Yes, we can stop this war if we give Russia Donbas and Crimea. In my opinion, our country will not agree to such a peace plan. This is not a peace plan.’

– Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready to talk to Donald Trump, who has previously said he could ‘very quickly’ secure a peace agreement for Ukraine.

Datawatch

The war in numbers

Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

20,000

A Putin ally recently ‘adopted’ a two-year-old stolen from a children’s home

Ukrainian trucks blocked at Polish border

1,370

Polish transport companies are closing crossings in protest of ‘unfair competition’ from Ukrainian truckers

Ukrainian men who have fled conscription

19,740

Have crossed into neighbouring countries despite a travel ban, according to the BBC

Portrait of the week in Ukraine

Viktor Orbán has threatened to veto all EU aid for Ukraine unless EU leaders agree to review their entire strategy of support for Kyiv, and whether it makes sense.

Ukraine is about to widen conscription by expanding the list of persons who must register for military service.

Ukraine could be using F-16 fighter jets by the end of the spring in the ‘best-case scenario’, according to a Ukrainian official.

US deliveries of Nato-standard artillery shells to Ukraine have decreased by more than a third since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to ABC News. The Pentagon denied these reports.

Nearly half of Americans think the US is spending too much on aid for Ukraine, according to a poll.

A second Ukrainian trucker has died after waiting almost three days to cross the border from the Polish side. The Polish trucker blockade is expected to last until February.

Ukrainian soldiers have been allowed to store their reproductive cells in cryobanks for free.

The European parliament will open an office in Kyiv following requests by senior Ukrainian officials, aiming to facilitate relations between the EU and Ukrainian parliaments.

English will officially become the international language of communication in Ukraine. Holders of key government positions will be required to speak English.

A priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has been detained for allegedly spreading pro-Russian propaganda during sermons and on Telegram.

Javier Milei, the Argentinian President, has offered Volodymyr Zelensky the chance to hold a summit with Latin American countries about achieving peace in Ukraine.

The US fears that Iran is preparing to provide Russia with advanced short-range ballistic missiles, the WSJ reported.

Nato members Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania are close to reaching an agreement to create a joint force to clear mines which have drifted into their parts of the Black Sea from Ukraine.

Wider reading on the war

Democrats remain vexed by the House as Ukraine funding hits crisis point – Jennifer Haberkorn, Jonathan Lemire (Politico)

A ‘Swiss Army knife’ for the skies: Ukrainian pilot races to get to grips with F-16 jet – Daria Markina-Tarasova (CNN)

Ukraine’s coal mines turn to women to solve wartime staff shortages – Max Hunder (Reuters)

Trucker protests: Unravelling the standoff between Polish and Ukrainian haulers – Dominic Culverwell (Kyiv Independent)

Despite risks, hundreds of women return to wartime Ukraine to give birth – Lili Rutai (Al Jazeera)

.

.

A note from the author: Thank you for your interest in this newsletter. I hope it helps you to understand my country – and the war – better from a Ukrainian perspective. If you enjoy the Ukraine in Focus newsletter, please forward it to someone you know: you can sign up here. My writing for The Spectator can be found here. All feedback is welcome: svitlana@spectator.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...