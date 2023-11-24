Russian aviation of the Russian Federation is on the verge of collapse: cyber specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate hacked a large volume of closed official documents

23.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Cyber ​​specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “hacked” the “Federal Air Transport Agency”, a structural unit of the Russian Ministry of Transport. An analysis of classified official documents showed that the civil aviation sector of the terrorist state is on the verge of collapse.

This was reported in the GUR Telegram. It is noted that the penetration of enemy data into information systems revealed to special forces specialists a list of daily reports from the Federal Air Transport Agency throughout the Russian Federation for more than a year and a half.

It should be noted that the Federal Air Transport Agency is the executive body responsible for overseeing the civil aviation industry in Russia, with headquarters in Moscow. Responsible for flight safety and records all cases when using Russian aviation.

Let us recall that earlier the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky noted the work of Ukrainian intelligence services – the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. He noted that thanks to them and everyone who serves in them, our state is informed about the plans of the enemy.

