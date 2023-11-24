Over 70 Russian troops likely killed in strike on convoy of trucks in Kherson region – UK intelligence

25.11.2023 00:29

Strikes on the military behind the front line indicate that Ukraine and Russia face an acute dilemma regarding the deployment of their own troops.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in a post on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

According to British intelligence, Russian forces in Ukraine continue to suffer mass casualties from Ukrainian long-range precision strikes well behind the front line. On November 10, 2023, likely over 70 Russian troops were killed in a strike on a convoy of trucks 23km behind the front line in the village of Hladkivka, Kherson region.

Subsequently, on November 19, 2023, a strike on Russian troops attending an award ceremony or concert in Kumachove, 60km inside Russian-controlled territory, likely caused tens of casualties. Ukraine has also suffered similar incidents: a Russian ballistic missile killed 19 members of Ukraine’s 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade at a medal ceremony on November 3, 2023.

The UK Defense Ministry said that deployed soldiers are typically well aware of the ranges of their adversary’s weapons systems. However, faced with the reality of very long combat deployments, commanders face an acute dilemma.

“They must balance the best practice of keeping the troops dispersed, and less vulnerable to strikes, and the day-to-day requirement to gather units together to conduct administration and to maintain morale,” the post said.

