Schoolchildren were forced to take part in the “operation”.

In the village of Sosnovy Bor (Moscow region), schoolchildren were given a “lesson of courage” with bloody mannequins and amputated limbs.

The Russian Telegram channel “Not the Norm” published pictures from an event at the “Choice” youth center. It is reported that before this, fifth-graders watched the video “Let’s Rise” and visited the “Glory” room.

In addition, the schoolchildren were given medical uniforms and forced to take part in a “game” in the installation of the Kolomna Military Hospital, where bloody mannequins, amputated limbs, a mock-up with a shell in the chest and various objects that were removed from the body.

Military propaganda in the Russian Federation

As you know, Russian schools and kindergartens hold events where they justify the war against Ukraine and praise their army.

Let us recall that earlier in Sochi, a former special forces soldier organized “lessons of courage” for children aged 6 years and older. In classes, schoolchildren are taught not to be afraid of weapons pointed at them.

In the Saratov region, a “hero of the Northern Military District” who returned from the war in Ukraine gave a “courage lesson” at school, and after that he brutally beat his neighbors on the street.

