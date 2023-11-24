Denmark allocated $380 million to Ukraine

Oleg Davygora23:27, 11/24/23

Denmark, which is a NATO member, said it would include this funding for Ukraine in its alliance commitments.

Denmark will increase military support to Ukraine this year by 2.3 billion Danish kroner ($380 million), the country’s Ministry of Defense announced .

NATO members are expected to allocate 2% of their GDP to defense spending. In total, Denmark promised to allocate about $3.4 billion to Ukraine in the period from 2025 to 2027

Help for Ukraine from Denmark

The latest aid package from Denmark, worth about $500 million, includes ammunition, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, T-72EA tanks and other weapons.

Denmark is providing more than 40 million euros for the restoration of Ukraine . The assistance package was announced at a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Mykolayiv-Mykolaiv Region-Denmark Partnership, which was attended by Danish Minister of Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Den Jorgensen. And on the Ukrainian side – Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Alexander Kubrakov. The funds are planned to be used, in particular, for 20 mobile heating boilers for Nikolaev, repairs of the centralized heating system and for European Investment Bank projects for critical social infrastructure in Ukraine.

