Canada transfers more than 9 million rifle cartridges to Ukraine – Trudeau

Veronica Prokhorenko19:04, 24.11.23

The Prime Minister of Canada made an important statement about assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Ukraine will receive 11 thousand assault rifles and 9 million rounds of ammunition from the Canadian government for the war with Russia.

The official announced the transfer of weapons during a joint briefing with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the head of the European Council Charles Michel on November 24.

“I announce that Canada is transferring more than 11 thousand assault rifles and more than 9 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine,” Trudeau said.

According to the head of the Canadian government, the Russian army continues to wage war against the Ukrainians, so Ukraine will continue to need support from its allies in order to defend itself.

In winter, Ukraine may deploy the first Patriot air defenses from Germany

Before the onset of winter, Ukraine needs military and political support from allied countries. The government especially emphasizes the importance of protecting the skies and strengthening the corresponding capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On November 24, it became known that in winter the Ukrainian air defense “army” could receive Patriot systems . This was stated by the German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger.

“In addition to the mentioned IRIS-T systems, another Patriot system from Germany will be deployed here in the winter,” the ambassador told Ukrainian media.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...