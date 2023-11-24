“a russia-Dutch friendship” is 💔 #MH17 tragedy

Yana Rudenko

My super power is being Ukrainian

Nov 24, 2023

#MH17 was shot down by russian-controlled forces on July 17, 2014, resulting in the tragic loss of all 298 passengers and crew members. Among them, 193 were Dutch citizens who lost their lives in a single incident. In 2018, following this devastating national tragedy, Wilders promoted the idea of “Dutch-russian friendship” In 2023, his far-right party won Dutch elections.

🤡 Geert Wilders is “Dutch Trump”

This week his far-right party, PVV, wins the most seats at the Dutch election

𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐦 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭, 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐬. Wilders is a staunch supporter of Orbán (who has already expressed his delight with the election results). russian national TV has already celebrated and extended congratulations to their ally on the election results.

Do you think that such a person really cares about the well-being of Dutch people?

🕯️I can’t forget the seemingly endless funeral procession of black cars in Eindhoven. It truly felt infinite. As someone who understands the pain of losing fellow countrymen and knows what death means, I empathize deeply with the Dutch people. I even know someone whose family members perished in MH17.

☝️Don’t take freedom or democracy for granted.

We must protect and promote freedom, democracy and human rights.

StandWithUkraine #Military

Elections #Politics #Netherlands

