🇺🇦 ‘Where Should We Go?’

A shattering clip from 20 Days in Mariupol from LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jamessaldana_ukraine-russia-palestine-activity-7132827224574943232-8yuU?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
A shattering clip from 20 Days in Mariupol from LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jamessaldana_ukraine-russia-palestine-activity-7132827224574943232-8yuU?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
4 comments
The allies want Ukraine to do a deal with savages?
Bild: US, Germany quietly seek to prod Ukraine to negotiate:
https://kyivindependent.com/bild-us-germany-allegedly-seek-to-prod-ukraine-to-negotiate/
Don’t take the Bild too seriously, scradge.
It’s known to be a krautkrapp outlet for sure:
From time to time, usually when the kremlin murder gang judge it to be advantageous; ie “Ukraine fatigue”
kicking in and polls showing Ukraine support dropping, these stories appear. Within 24 hours or so, there is usually an official denial.
We will see what happens on this one…..
It’s the usual struggle to sell more rags or to get a few more clicks… Some call it sensationalism.