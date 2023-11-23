Who planned a coup in Ukraine in 2013?



Martin Vrečko

Nov 21, 2023

On this day in history. 21st November 2013. As we approach the 10th anniversary of the Russian attack on Ukraine, it is good to revisit the key moments. Who was the puppet and who planned a coup? >

Russian animosity towards Europe led to this war. Early in 2013, Ukraine negotiated an association agreement with the EU, even though its (ex-)communist, corrupt president Yanukovich was allied with Moscow (so much so that even his defence minister Lebedyev was from Russia).

Not unusual, in 2019 even the Belarus puppet dictator Lukashenka flirted with the EU to test the length of his leash.

In summer of 2013, Putin started an economic war against Ukraine to stop its closer ties with the EU (https://lnkd.in/dP3nidBW).

He had to control Belarus and Ukraine before a wider confrontation with Europe.

He used a carrot and stick tactics.

Putin offered a $15 billion loan, if Yanukovich cancelled the deal with the EU, but Russia could recall the loan at any time, thus bankrupting Ukraine.

If not, Putin would replace him with another (ex-)communist, corrupt oligarch Medvedchuk in a coup. When Putin visited Kyiv, he spent only 15 min with Yanukovich before visiting Medvedchuk (https://lnkd.in/dsQhPnVz).

On 21st November 2013, Yanukovich yielded, accepting the role of a puppet, but Ukrainians revolted. The long alliance with Moscow’s had brought them nothing good. They wanted closer ties with the EU to improve the situation in their country.

Yanukovich fled to Russia. Putin’s troops (many with na̴z̴i ties: https://lnkd.in/dGKvGhNT) invaded southern and eastern Ukraine.

For 8 years Russia then tried to economically cripple #Ukraine into submission with a low-intensity wa̴r. That didn’t work either. Ukraine’s economy improved and corruption decreased. So in 2022 Putin escalated the wa̴r.

Supporters of Russia and China talk about a coup. Yes, Putin planned a coup.

But when people revolt against oppressive leaders, it’s called a revolution. You know, like the American Revolution.

Original article here:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/nov/22/russia-ukraine-eu-pact-lithuania

