Who planned a coup in Ukraine in 2013?

Nov 21, 2023
On this day in history. 21st November 2013. As we approach the 10th anniversary of the Russian attack on Ukraine, it is good to revisit the key moments. Who was the puppet and who planned a coup? >
Russian animosity towards Europe led to this war. Early in 2013, Ukraine negotiated an association agreement with the EU, even though its (ex-)communist, corrupt president Yanukovich was allied with Moscow (so much so that even his defence minister Lebedyev was from Russia).
Not unusual, in 2019 even the Belarus puppet dictator Lukashenka flirted with the EU to test the length of his leash.
In summer of 2013, Putin started an economic war against Ukraine to stop its closer ties with the EU (https://lnkd.in/dP3nidBW).
He had to control Belarus and Ukraine before a wider confrontation with Europe.
He used a carrot and stick tactics.
Putin offered a $15 billion loan, if Yanukovich cancelled the deal with the EU, but Russia could recall the loan at any time, thus bankrupting Ukraine.
If not, Putin would replace him with another (ex-)communist, corrupt oligarch Medvedchuk in a coup. When Putin visited Kyiv, he spent only 15 min with Yanukovich before visiting Medvedchuk (https://lnkd.in/dsQhPnVz).
On 21st November 2013, Yanukovich yielded, accepting the role of a puppet, but Ukrainians revolted. The long alliance with Moscow’s had brought them nothing good. They wanted closer ties with the EU to improve the situation in their country.
Yanukovich fled to Russia. Putin’s troops (many with na̴z̴i ties: https://lnkd.in/dGKvGhNT) invaded southern and eastern Ukraine.
For 8 years Russia then tried to economically cripple #Ukraine into submission with a low-intensity wa̴r. That didn’t work either. Ukraine’s economy improved and corruption decreased. So in 2022 Putin escalated the wa̴r.
Supporters of Russia and China talk about a coup. Yes, Putin planned a coup.
But when people revolt against oppressive leaders, it’s called a revolution. You know, like the American Revolution.
Comment from Andrew Nedilko, Co-Founder of FrontLine Care:
Freedom and Dignity.
Ten years ago, the Revolution of Dignity began. What started as a modest assembly of students and activists swiftly evolved into a nationwide movement unafraid to confront injustice and cruelty.
Those nights on Independence Square were tough — dark, cold, and scary. The uncertainty of tomorrow loomed, whether from another BTR attacking barricades or a criminal government making threatening calls. Yet, amidst it all, our dreams persisted — dreams of a democratic and civilized nation. We endured and emerged victorious.
Our choice was clear: dignity over disgrace, freedom over slavery.
Today, just like ten years ago, we continue fighting for our values. And one day, we will reclaim everything — Mariupol and Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk, every town and village seized by russian occupiers.
Tribute to many who started in 2013, and tribute to everyone who continues this fight.
Peter Dickinson : UkraineAlert editor at Atlantic Council:
Today is the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Ukraine, marking the country’s two post-Soviet revolutions. While the 2013-14 Euromaidan Revolution tends to receive far more attention, I remain personally convinced that the 2004 Orange Revolution was even more historically significant. The media focus on the Euromaidan Revolution is perfectly understandable – after all, it ended in unprecedented bloodshed and led directly to the Russian invasion. Nevertheless, the Orange Revolution stands out as the great watershed moment in modern Ukrainian history, setting the stage for everything that was to follow. It totally transformed the country’s political culture and radically altered perceptions of what it means to be Ukrainian. Ukraine’s robust democracy, vibrant civil society, European identity, sense of national agency, and unquenchable thirst for freedom all blossomed on Maidan during those magical winter days in late 2004. After the Orange Revolution, nothing was ever quite the same again. It is no coincidence that almost two decades later, the Kremlin is still having nightmares about “Colour Revolutions”
There was never a coup in Ukraine. Some “journalist”, that is! Look up the damned word before making a fool of yourself.
I think that is what the writer is saying.
There was an attempted coup back in 2004 when putler almost got Yanukovich into power, having poisoned Viktor Yushchenko. The coup finally succeeded in 2010, when Tymoshenko was defeated by Yanukovich; thanks entirely to the trickery and manipulative tactics of long time Trump associate and convicted criminal Paul Manafort.