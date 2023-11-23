Marta Gichko17:19, 23.11.23

According to her, Maksudov was killed using “terrorist methods.”

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, issued a number of statements about the liquidation of the propagandist of the Russia 24 channel, Boris Maksudov, who was in the forefront without press insignia.

According to the pro-Kremlin RIA Novosti, Zakharova said that the liquidation of military commander Maksudov “will not go unpunished for the Kiev regime.”

“The perpetrators will not be able to avoid fair retribution… Kyiv is using openly terrorist methods to eliminate Russian journalists, without fear of criticism from their Western curators,” said the disgraced Zakharova.

(C)UNIAN 2023

