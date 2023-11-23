Russia’s plan for military aggression against Ukraine was approved as early as late 2008, historian and professor at the Ukrainian Catholic University, Yaroslav Hrytsak, said in an interview with NV Radio.

“Russia had plans for large-scale military aggression against Ukraine long before the Maidan [protests of 2014],” Hrytsak said.

“According to my sources, sources of my colleagues who are familiar with this, this plan was approved at the end of 2008.”

The only surprise for Russia was the Revolution of Dignity in 2014, as Russia expected mass protests to erupt in Ukraine in 2015 when then-President Viktor Yanukovych would run for a second term, the academic suggested.

“At that time, it was believed that it would be the best time for Russia to invade Ukraine, allegedly to restore order in this country, to save it from chaos,” says the professor.

“Therefore, it could be said that Russia immediately ‘punished’ Ukrainians, ‘punished the revolution.’ They had this plan.”

Russia considered using military force “every time Ukrainians demonstrated their active position regarding approaching the West and moving away from Russia.”

“We knew about it. I say ‘we’ because these were Maidan experts. We were warned long ago that the invasion was inevitable. I remember that at some point, we asked to go out to Maidan and declare this. And it exists somewhere on YouTube, that Yanukovych is no longer a threat to us, our main threat is Putin. Unfortunately, the events confirmed this,” said Hrytsak.

In June 2022, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin clearly indicated to him nearly 20 years ago that he wanted to occupy Ukraine.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/russian-takeover-of-ukraine-planned-since-2008-ukrainian-professor-50370822.html

Like this: Like Loading...