Russian media report death of propagandist from Russia-24 TV channel, who was wearing military uniform in combat zone

Boris Maksudov, a Russian propagandist from the Russia-24 TV channel, has been killed in a drone attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian media report.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti; Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation and Russian Telegram channels

Details: The Russian media quickly began to spread the message that “Ukraine is attacking media representatives who speak the truth”, but at the same time, they showed a video taken by Maksudov immediately before the attack − the so-called “military reporter” was not labelled as a representative of the media. Instead, the propagandist, following the habit of the Russian media, decided to dress up in a military uniform near the front line.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported on Maksudov’s wounding on 22 November. It was noted that a drone attacked a group of Russian journalists − it allegedly dropped a fragmentation munition, as a result of which Maksudov received shrapnel injuries. The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation emphasised that the propagandist “was promptly evacuated to a medical facility, there is no threat to his life.”

The Russian media reported the death of the propagandist on the morning of 23 November.

Telegram channels also report that the day before, Maksudov filmed a video in which he revealed the location of fuel tanks.

Why this is important: It should be noted that in the video of Maksudov, taken immediately before the strike, he and the people walking behind are dressed in military uniforms. The quality of the video is not very good, but there is not even a hint of a Press patch, which should have been worn by military reporters at the front, probably because this group was not labelled as media. In such a case, it is impossible to distinguish a group of Russian propagandists from the Russians.

Російський пропагандист Максудов загинув в Україні. Він їздив на фронт і знімав свої матеріали, але часто нехтував безпекою − одягав військову форму і не мав нашивки "Преса". У день атаки також. Відео "Росія 24" pic.twitter.com/TPNIntOS3v — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) November 23, 2023

Later, the Russians show the comment of another alleged media representative who was next to Maksudov at the time of the attack − he is also in a green uniform and without any Press patches.

In a series of photos of Maksudov posted by Russian media after his death, he also looks like a soldier − wearing a military uniform, with a green bulletproof vest and a green helmet.

Journalists at the front usually wear blue clothes and large PRESS patches on their backs and chests to be easily distinguished from the military.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/23/7430028/

Like this: Like Loading...